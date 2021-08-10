Broward Center Enrollment Is Now Open For Fall Classes

Whether you are a four-year-old who likes to pretend to be a pirate, a sixth-grade stand-up comic wannabe, a teen obsessed with Broadway or an adult who belts out showtunes in the shower, the upcoming fall semester at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts has a class for you. There are classes offered for those new to singing, dancing, acting and improv as well as intermediate and "audition-only" opportunities for more advanced students that culminate in a performance on the stage of the Amaturo Theater.

Skills-based classes include singing, dancing, acting, improv and more taught by a team of outstanding theater professionals. Performance-based opportunities this semester include: The Broward Center Spotlights, a youth performing ensemble; Disney's High School Musical Jr. and Elf The Musical; and MTI's brand-new "All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre" where advanced musical theater students perform a revue of memorable Broadway showtunes sure to delight audiences.

The Exceptional Theater Company also returns with the Special Stars class for the neurodiverse community offering a unique performing arts experience for those 15 and older.

Enrollment is now open for fall classes that take place in person in the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center on the Broward Center campus starting in September. For advanced level classes, auditions take place starting August 11 in person with video submission auditions accepted on request.

The Broward Center's classes are designed to encourage artistic expression, develop skills in all areas of the performing arts and help students build self-confidence in a fun and supportive environment. For complete class information and registration, visit Browardcenter.org/classes or email registrar@browardcenter.org. To request an audition, visit www.browardcenter.org/auditions.