Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade Is Now Accepting Members For Its 2021 In-person Summer Camp

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade is now accepting new members for its 2021 in-person Summer Camp. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing efforts/CDC guidelines, BGCMD is offering a smaller, limited in-person Summer Camp.

Just like the after-school program during the school year, the Summer Camp program enables children to learn values such as friendship, honesty and teamwork by providing a safe and secure environment where they can develop into productive and independent young adults.

It is offered at the Hank Kline, Northwest, Kendall and South Beach Clubs, and staffed by qualified full-time and summer staff. Children participate in fun indoor activities such as arts and crafts, computer room, game room, table games, movie room, basketball and much more. Outdoor activities include organized group games. Field trips are also offered to exciting locations and events.

The in-person Summer Camp program is open to all boys and girls ages 5-17 (must be entering kindergarten in the fall; cannot turn 17 before Sept. 1, 2021), and runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; however, counselors are available to supervise children from 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

A free nutritious lunch and afternoon snack is provided daily at no additional cost, or children may bring their own lunch. At each Club, awards will be given to recognize the boys and girls who have made a positive contribution to the Summer Camp program.

To register, parents must come in person to the specific Club where their child(ren) will be attending the Summer Camp program. Mailed or faxed registration cards will not be accepted. Children will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis until the program is filled. The Summer Program registration fees are as follows:

Hank Kline Club - 2805 SW 32 Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 8 Week Summer Camp Program - June 14-August 6: $450 1st session - June 14-July 9 (4 weeks): $250 2nd session - July 12-August 6 (4weeks): $250



Kendall Club - 9475 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176 1st session - June 14-July 9 (4 weeks): $350 includes field trips 2nd session - July 12- August 6 (4weeks): $350 includes field trips

South Beach Club - 1200 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 8 Week Summer Camp Program - June 14-August 6: $250

Northwest Club - 10915 NW 14 Avenue, Miami, FL 33167 8 Week Summer Camp Program - June 14-August 6: $250



"We are excited to offer our summer programs while taking every precaution to ensure the safety and protection of all youth members in our programs a?? the number one priority of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade," said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of BGCMD. "These positive programs are very important to keeping our youth members engaged during this critical time."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BGCMD is following all CDC guidelines including social distancing efforts and mandatory face masks for entry. The organization is monitoring updates from Miami-Dade County and public health officials, and will continue to respond based on their guidelines.