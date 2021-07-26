Ballet Palm Beach Announces 2021-2022 Season Of Dance

Ballet Palm Beach has announced that all three of this year's performances will be produced at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with all health and safety protocols in place. "We are more than thrilled to be able to bring in-person performances back in this unique period." says Colleen Smith, the ballet's Founding Artistic and Executive Director. "We believe the community is yearning to return to live productions."

The 2021-2022 season will open with Peter Pan & Tinker Bell on Thursday through Sunday, October 14 - 17, 2021 in the Rinker Playhouse. Peter Pan & Tinker Bell , the beloved fairy tale will delight audiences young and old alike. It explores the relationship between Peter Pan and Tinker Bell before Wendy Darling's appearance in his life in Neverland. Tinker Bell is a powerful fairy from the world of dreams (also called Neverland) and a friend to Peter Pan. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from PNC's Arts Alive program.

The Nutcracker will once again be performed in the grand 2,195-seat Dreyfoos Hall on Saturday, and Sunday, December 4 and 5, 2021. With its superior acoustics and magnificent aesthetics, this venue ensures an unforgettable experience for every guest. The Nutcracker is the coming-of-age story of Marie who receives a mysterious gift on Christmas Eve. Adventures ensue as Tchaikovsky's score draws Marie into a terrifying battle with the Mouse King, through a mystical snowstorm, and to the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition for all ages, delighting both the young and the young-at-heart.

In addition, Ballet Palm Beach is honored to perform Giselle in the Rinker Playhouse on Friday through Sunday, March 4 - 6, 2022. This ghost-filled ballet tells the tragic, romantic story of a beautiful young peasant girl who falls for the flirtations of the deceitful and disguised nobleman Albrecht. When the ruse is revealed, the fragile Giselle dies of heartbreak, and Albrecht must face the otherworldly consequences of his careless seduction.

Ballet Palm Beach continues their tradition of community outreach this season with special performances of Queen Esther at various venues in our community on March 16 and 17, 2022. They will then be taking the production to Croatia in June 2022 as part of their Ballet Ambassadors international outreach program. Full of drama, love, intrigue and faith, this full-length, contemporary ballet tells the story of the young, beautiful Jewish girl risking her life to save her people.