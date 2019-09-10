Bailey Contemporary Arts Presents The Caribbean Culinary Museum Exhibition

Bailey Contemporary Arts in Pompano Beach explores the culture of Caribbean food preparation with their new exhibition from the Caribbean Culinary Museum. This touring collection, which explores food culture, features an array of historic culinary artifacts from around the Caribbean region. The collection will be on view from September 6 through October 25. The free opening reception is Friday, September 6 from 6 - 10pm during the monthly Old Town Untapped event. For more information, www.baileyarts.org.

"The Caribbean culinary culture has been influenced over the centuries with multiple nations adding to the distinct flavor of the islands' rich cuisine, said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The melding of different global styles makes Caribbean food preparation such a rich history lesson."

The Caribbean Culinary Museum includes culinary artifacts from around the Caribbean region. Each item is labeled according to its name on the multiple islands where it is used. There is also a description of each item's traditional use(s) on these islands.

The exhibition also includes a series of graphic narratives exploring the history of Caribbean cuisine, presented on large-format foam boards. The information is organized based on flavor profiles, looking at how certain culinary staples made their way into the region, how certain items, preparations and serving methods are used differently or in the same way from island to island, and how certain food traditions bring the region together.

The educational exhibition was developed by Taste of the Islands Experience and Jamaican native David Muir, an event organizer with Island Syndicate.





