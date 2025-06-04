Bad Boys Of Reggae Inner Circle and Kevin Lyttle Will Perform at Limin' On De Plaza in North Miami

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month 2025, the City of North Miami is bringing together culture, food and live music with several free high energy events. The festivities begin on Friday, June 6 during Limin' on De Plaza at MOCA Plaza (770 NE 125th Street, North Miami) from 6 pm to 10 pm.

On June 6, enjoy live music from South Florida's own Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band, world renowned for the Bad Boys movie and *COPS* theme song Bad Boys. After three decades Bad Boys is still one of the most played songs hitting the number one spot this May on Apple Music, they also will be performing their hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long). In addition, Kevin Lyttle known for his hit Turn Me On will also be performing at the Carnival Resource Fair. The night will include cuisine from Caribbean food vendors, a fashion show, kids' corner, live steel pan, moko jumbies, DJs and carnival masqueraders.

The next signature event, Ride & Fete: Carnival by the Pier will take place on Saturday, June 21 from 6pm to 10pm.The event will feature a two-mile bike ride and performance by Bahamian artist, Julien Believe Thompson. The ride goes along Bayshore. Julien, the leading Junkanoo artist in the Bahamas, will perform at North Bayshore Park (12220 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami). His hit song Whip Whap has millions of views. He has collaborated or performed with artists Beenie Man, Baha Men and Miami's own Ball Greezy.

“We look forward to performing and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music on June 6 in North Miami for the Caribbean American Heritage Month celebration as part of our Make Reggae Irie Again” World Tour,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle who resides in South Florida. Inner Circle will also be honored by the City of North Miami on June 24.

“I look forward to bringing the Junkanoo music to the stage and bringing people together on June 21. There is a huge appreciation for Caribbean music,” said artist Julien ‘Believe' Thompson.

For more information on the City of North Miami Caribbean Heritage Month and to experience the rhythm of the islands, visit NorthMiamiFL.gov/Celebrate or Instagram @northmiamifl, to register for Limin' on De Plaza go to LiminonthePlaza.eventbrite.com.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds