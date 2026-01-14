Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Celebrates Valentine's Day with Special Performances

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Love is in the air in Aventura Valentine's Day weekend, as the City of Aventura and Aventura Arts & Cultural Center invite audiences to celebrate romance, passion and heartfelt connection with two unforgettable performances that capture the spirit of the holiday.

The City of Aventura presents an explosive, high energy, rock and roll music experience that celebrates the inspiring life and legacy of music icon, Tina Turner, when Dear Tina: My Love Letter to the Queen of Rock and Roll comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. World-renowned actor, singer and storyteller Avionce Hoyles, who has starred in the Tony and Pulitzer prize-winning, “A Strange Loop,” Off-Broadway's “Titanique,” the Tony-Award winning “Memphis,” “Bat Out of Hell” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” honors his childhood inspiration in an electrifying rock experience featuring stories and songs made famous by the legendary “Queen of Rock and Roll.”

Featuring a high energy band and dazzling backup singers and dancers, audiences will witness songs such as “Private Dancer,” “Addicted to Love,” “River Deep - Mountain High,” “I Can't Stand the Rain,” “We Don't Need Another Hero,” “What's Love Got to Do with It,” “Simply the Best,” “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary.” VIP add-ons are available which include a "Dear Tina" t-shirt and hat and a post-show meet & greet / photo opportunity with Hoyles.

From the power of a legendary rock icon to a visually stunning celebration of love in all its forms, this Valentine's weekend lineup offers something magical for every heart. Celebrate the day of love with the magic of shadow dance with The Silhouettes: LOVE Happens at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, February 14 at 5 p.m. presented by the City of Aventura. Created and directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton, The Silhouettes, America's premier shadow-dance company and finalists on “America's Got Talent,” take audiences on an emotional journey exploring the many forms of love, including friendship, family, romance, music, pets and even chocolate. With powerful storytelling, graceful movement and stunning visuals, this family-friendly production will leave audiences laughing, tearing up and feeling the love.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.