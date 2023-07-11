August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle to Feature SOSOS

This August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle features the edgy Americana sounds of SOSOS and the compelling modern stained glass artwork of Kandy G. Lopez. Come out on Friday August 4, 2023 from 6-10 pm for the popular street festival and participate in the opening reception and artist talk for the new exhibition (in) visible: pair-a-dice. Lopez' new body of work features stained glass portraits of people of color and introduces a contemporary view of an ancient technique. Visit www.pompanobeacharts.org for all the latest updates.

SOSOS plays adult contemporary acoustic music with a twist of passive aggressive Americana. This popular Ft. Lauderdale band bases their music around root instruments such as upright bass, pump organ, banjo, mandolin, djembe, acoustic guitars, drums, melodica, and even a box of rocks at times! Displaying a diverse balance of talent that brews up catchy tunes, SOSOS generates their own brand of energy.

Kandy G Lopez is a figurative artist who works with multiple mediums to explore and experiment with issues such as race, gentrification, immigration, and defense mechanisms. As an Afro-Dominican American artist, she acknowledges that these topics are a part of her heritage and are important to share with others. She uses glass as a metaphor for psychological transparency and the lack thereof. She explores the idea that people of color often have a defense mechanism where they "act tough" in certain situations instead of allowing themselves to be transparent.

Lopez worked on (in) visible: pair-a-dice in 2023 as a part of the NACAN artist residency. Her travel to her maternal homeland, the Dominican Republic, further developed her artistic practice and allowed for deeper experimentation on glass.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.