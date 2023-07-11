August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle to Feature SOSOS

The event will take place from Friday August 4, 2023 from 6-10 pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series Photo 1 ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series
Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer Photo 2 Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer
Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members Photo 3 Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members
LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Launches Moss Center's Summer-Fall Season Photo 4 LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Launches Moss Center's Summer-Fall Season

August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle to Feature SOSOS

This August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle features the edgy Americana sounds of SOSOS and the compelling modern stained glass artwork of Kandy G. Lopez. Come out on Friday August 4, 2023 from 6-10 pm for the popular street festival and participate in the opening reception and artist talk for the new exhibition (in) visible: pair-a-dice. Lopez' new body of work features stained glass portraits of people of color and introduces a contemporary view of an ancient technique. Visit www.pompanobeacharts.org for all the latest updates.

SOSOS plays adult contemporary acoustic music with a twist of passive aggressive Americana. This popular Ft. Lauderdale band bases their music around root instruments such as upright bass, pump organ, banjo, mandolin, djembe, acoustic guitars, drums, melodica, and even a box of rocks at times!  Displaying a diverse balance of talent that brews up catchy tunes, SOSOS generates their own brand of energy.

Kandy G Lopez is a figurative artist who works with multiple mediums to explore and experiment with issues such as race, gentrification, immigration, and defense mechanisms. As an Afro-Dominican American artist, she acknowledges that these topics are a part of her heritage and are important to share with others. She uses glass as a metaphor for psychological transparency and the lack thereof. She explores the idea that people of color often have a defense mechanism where they "act tough" in certain situations instead of allowing themselves to be transparent.

Lopez worked on (in) visible: pair-a-dice in 2023 as a part of the NACAN artist residency. Her travel to her maternal homeland, the Dominican Republic, further developed her artistic practice and allowed for deeper experimentation on glass.

 

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department
 

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative. 



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Augusts Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle to Feature SOSOS Photo
August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle to Feature SOSOS

This August's Old Town Untapped Summer Sizzle features the edgy Americana sounds of SOSOS and the compelling modern stained glass artwork of Kandy G. Lopez. Join us on Friday August 4, 2023 from 6-10 pm for the popular street festival and participate in the opening reception and artist talk for the new exhibition (in) visible: pair-a-dice.

2
Fogels TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comedy Returns To The ArtServe Theater in August Photo
Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comedy Returns To The ArtServe Theater in August

After a five-year hiatus, Peter Fogel's auto-biographical off-Broadway comedy 'Til Death Do Us Part... You First!' is coming back to South Florida.

3
Frascione Arte, Italy to Bring Family-Owned Rubens From Churchill-Spencer Estate To Miami Photo
Frascione Arte, Italy to Bring Family-Owned Rubens From Churchill-Spencer Estate To Miami

The Olga M. & Carlos A. Saladrigas Art Gallery at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School announces its fall exhibition in collaboration with Frascione Arte in Florence, Italy.

4
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces BLACK PEARLS: The Story Of Pearl City Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces BLACK PEARLS: The Story Of Pearl City

The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced its next major exhibition, BLACK PEARLS: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton's Historic Black Community, which will be on display July through December in the museum's lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Plague Play
Lakehouseranchdotpng (8/18-8/27)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brévo Theatre Presents: Brévo for Broadway
Brévo Theatre (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart: Summer of Comedians and Singers
A.C.T. Studio Theatre (6/24-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Palm Beach Dramaworks (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Through the Years
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You