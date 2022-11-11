Arts Garage in Delray Beach To Present Two Thought-Provoking Plays in December

Arts Garage is presenting two thought-provoking plays in December.

December 9 (Friday) at 8 pm

December 11 (Sunday) at 7pm

Family Tree: A Christmas Comedy

By Danielle Trzcinski

Enjoy the laugh-filled world premiere of Family Tree, a full-length Christmas Comedy about a slightly dysfunctional family all under the same roof for the holidays. Pull up a chair and join "The Pacola Family" for this funny, fresh, and modern take on what it's really like when family is together and home for the holidays.

Tickets: $40

December 22 (Thursday) at 7:30 pm

December 24 (Saturday) at Noon

Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz

A Play by Tyler Ellman

Directed by Christine Barclay

(Presented in collaboration with BARCLAY Performing Arts)

Tap Dancing through Auschwitz follows five high school seniors as they visit the infamous concentration camp Auschwitz, on a trip known as The March of the Living. While in the midst of their own life transitions, their entire world is flipped upside down as they bear witness to the horrors of their ancestors' past. This coming-of-age story shows the inevitable relationship between light and darkness, suffering and hope, and misery and faith. Inspired by true events, this play is an edgy yet eye-opening experience that diverges from the typical classroom setting-incorporating a racy and colloquial dialogue that creates a familiarity with young audiences. Thus, forming a bridge between the younger generation and the history of the past, which cannot stand to be ignored.

Tickets: $30, $35

And coming early next year:

February 10 (Friday) at 8 pm

The Spirit of Harriet Tubman

A One Woman Show by Leslie McCurdy

(With music by Bishop Moore & the Straghnettes of the Straghn & Sons Tri-County Funeral Home)

On a barren stage with only a trunk of costumes, Leslie McCurdy thrills her audience with her passionate portrayal of The Spirit of Harriet Tubman. For a breath-taking hour, she embodies Tubman's immortal spirit from early childhood to her elder years.

Tickets: $30