Arts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts Festival

Utilizing a wide range of access technology and sensory performances, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs presents the 17th annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival. The free community arts event for children and families of all abilities happens this Saturday, May 6, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (10950 SW 211 St., in Cutler Bay) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes live performances, interactive arts activities, book giveaways, food vendors, and family entertainment.

SENSORY-INCLUSIVE PERFORMANCES

The festival features two sensory-inclusive performances of "The Boy Who Grew Flowers," adapted from the bestselling picture book by Jennifer Wojtowicz, which bring to life a touching and magical story using puppetry, original music, and movement. The Festival will also feature ((( light waves ))), a digital and projection-based art installation by South Florida-based artist Monica Lopez De Victoria.

STUDENT ART COMPETITION

For the competition, students submitted artwork based on the themes from the book "You Matter," written and illustrated by multi-award winner Christian Robinson. Winners of the AKI Student Art Competition will be announced at the festival and their artwork will be on display. Children attending the festival will receive a free copy of the book while supplies last.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

The AKI Festival will also feature performances by the Children's Voice Chorus, Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Miami Lighthouse Youth Music Program, South Florida Ballet, artist Michael Gil's Moving Music Museum, interactive performances by African Watoto, and American Sign Language (ASL) storytelling by John Paul Jebian.

UTILIZING ACCESS TECHNOLOGY

A wide range of accommodations will be available at the festival to help make the arts accessible to every child and family member in attendance. The event will utilize access technology and accommodations such as sensory inclusive performances, a Quiet Room staffed by Advocacy Network on Disabilities, open captions, ASL interpretation, assistive listening, large print, Braille, and Audio Description.

﻿

The AKI Festival is presented with support from The Children's Trust and the National Endowment for the Arts.