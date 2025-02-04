Area Stage Conservatory to Present A Workshop of LADY MIASMA, A New Work by Giancarlo Rodaz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Area Stage Conservatory will present its upcoming workshop production of Lady Miasma, an original play with music crafted by the company’s Artistic Director, Giancarlo Rodaz. This exciting new work will be performed by the talented Professional Track students, an advanced training program designed for aspiring young artists. Debuts at Area Stage’s Black Box Theatre in Sunset Place Mall on February 28th, 2025.

This workshop production offers audiences a unique opportunity to witness the creative process of workshopping a brand-new theatrical piece. Under the expert guidance of Rodaz, students will gain hands-on experience in bringing a production to life—exploring script development, character creation, and the evolution of a show from its earliest stages through to performance.

Set in the enchanting land of Umbra, Lady Miasma follows the tale of Bertram, a restless peasant boy who embarks on a daring quest to rescue the Kingdom’s long-lost Princess Miasma from her towering prison. However, his victory unveils a chilling truth: the real danger lies not within the tower, but in the Princess herself. This imaginative and suspenseful narrative intricately weaves together elements of romance, mystery, and intrigue while delving into the lengths one might go for true love.

Lady Miasma exemplifies the development of a new work while providing Area Stage Conservatory’s students with invaluable training in the art of live theatre creation. Audiences are invited to witness not only a compelling story but also the dedication and passion of the next generation of theatre artists.

The cast features Athina Escudero (Narrator), Nicole Becker (Lady Almira Miasma), Alex Montero (Bertram Windmoore), Adrian Farrell (Cassian Windmoore), Angelina Robinson (Annora Godfrey), Pedro Mortari (Arthur Ashdown), Emma Van Assche (Doctor Apothecary), Matias Zichy (King Henrick Miasma), Micaela Ranilla-Amoretti (Queen Lucia Miasma), Halsey Gruber (Edme Miasma), Olivia Kaczka (Mabel Windmoore), Samantha Calixto (Nurse Emmeline), Summer Tatum-Cox (Misses Rottenfell), Manolo Vigil (Mister Rottenfell), Estelle Morales (Valonia Blackthorn), Isla Gonzalez (Watcher & Keeper), Sofia Legorburu (Bartender Nellie), Matthew Porras (Drunk), Seth Safren (Delamare)

Comments