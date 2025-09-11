African American Research Library and Cultural Center Host The Ashley Bryan Art Series Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broward County's African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) invites families to experience the Ashley Bryan Art Series (ABAS) Youth Art Festival on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. This free, family-friendly festival celebrates literacy, art, and heritage with a full day of engaging activities designed for children and families.

A beloved signature program of the Broward County Library since 2002, the ABAS Festival honors the legacy of Ashley Bryan-an icon in Black children's literature and art-whose work continues to inspire imagination, creativity, and cultural pride across generations.

2025 Featured Guests

This year's spotlight shines on the award-winning mother-son duo:

Carole Boston Weatherford - Author of more than 80 books and 2024 Young People's Poet Laureate, whose work has earned the Newbery Honor, Coretta Scott King Award, Caldecott Honors, and NAACP Image Awards. Her most recent book, Kin: Rooted in Hope, traces her ancestral roots through lyrical verse and historical insight.

Jeffery Boston Weatherford - Illustrator, spoken-word poet, and author of You Can Fly: The Tuskegee Airmen. A Romare Bearden Scholar with an M.F.A. from Howard University, he will also lead a high-energy "Rap It Up" workshop, blending poetry, rhythm, and hip-hop.

Additional guest artists and educators include:

Yesenia Moises - Illustrator and author, leading a hands-on visual art workshop.

Edna M. Bland ("Miss Edna") - Award-winning puppeteer presenting a vibrant Beautiful Blackbird puppet show and family workshop.

Tony Weaver - Award-winning graphic novelist and social media influencer.

Frankie Red - Spoken word artist guiding kids and teens in exploring voice, identity, and creativity through poetry.

Festival Highlights

Visual Art Workshops

Storytelling & Puppet Theater

Spoken Word & Creative Writing Sessions

Genealogy Class for Families

Local Authors Showcase & Book Signings

My First Library Card Celebration - A joyful VIP party for K-5 children who received their first Broward County Library card between April 1 and September 20, 2025. Stories, games, prizes, and surprises await!

Ongoing Fun - Arts & crafts stations, sidewalk chalk art, music by DJ She-J Hercules, and face painting.

"The ABAS Festival is more than an event-it is a joyful celebration of culture, learning, and family," said Dr. Tameka Hobbs, historian and manager of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. "Through stories, art, and music, we honor the legacy of Ashley Bryan and celebrate the illustrators and storytellers who carry his torch. At AARLCC, we are proud to preserve, share, and celebrate African American culture while inspiring the next generation to dream, create, and carry our history forward."

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More