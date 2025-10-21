African-American Research Library and Cultural Center Celebrates 23 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Friends of the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of this groundbreaking institution, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

For over twenty years, AARLCC has stood as a symbol of knowledge, culture, and community-a venue where history is preserved, stories are celebrated, and future generations are inspired. This milestone celebration honors AARLCC's enduring legacy and recognizes the many individuals whose support has made its mission possible.

Experience an unforgettable evening of live jazz with the Randy Corinthian Music Group, creating a space for reflection, celebration, and community connection. Radio personality Tamara G, co-host of Lite 101.5 FM's Morning Show with Julie Guy & Tamara G: "Those 2 Girls in the Morning," serves as the MC, bringing her lively energy and star power to the evening.

This year's celebration features a vibrant group of honorees whose vision, artistry, and service exemplify the mission of AARLCC. Each has played a vital role in advancing the arts, culture, education, and community development-leaving a lasting impression on Broward County and beyond. Together, they embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and excellence that AARLCC aims to cultivate.

2025 Honorees:

Jemilah Jones - Heritage and Distinguished Achievement

Kandyss Torrence - Heritage and Distinguished Achievement

Darius Daughtry - Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

Sheri Brown Grosvenor - Lifetime Achievement and Community Service

Karen Smith - Community Service and Distinguished Achievement

"This 23rd anniversary is not just a celebration of years-it's a celebration of impact," said Luwando Wright, President of the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center. "The African-American Research Library and Cultural Center is a living testament to what can be achieved through vision, partnership, and community love. We honor the past while inspiring future generations to dream, learn, and lead."

Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, historian and library manager, reflected on the institution's importance.

AARLCC is one of the great cultural treasures of Broward County and the nation," said Dr. Hobbs. "For 23 years, we have worked to preserve the stories, art, and legacies of people of African descent-ensuring that future generations understand their history, take pride in their heritage, and see themselves reflected in the narrative of our collective American story.

