Actors' Playhouse Opens Season With RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre is proud to kick off its 2019-2020 Mainstage Season with Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, a high-voltage celebration of the legendary Man in Black, playing October 30 - December 8, 2019.

Following a remarkable journey from Broadway to theatres across the world, Ring of Fire has recently received a hot re-conception by original creator Richard Maltby, Jr. This new, streamlined song showcase is now performed by a multi-talented cast of five singer/actor/musicians who play a variety of instruments and features two dozen classic hits including "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," "I've Been Everywhere," "Jackson," and the title tune "Ring of Fire." This portrait of The Man in Black is a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate.

Directed and Musically Directed by Ben Hope (Once, original member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway company and star of the 2018 production at Actors' Playhouse), Ring of Fire features his company of Broadway and National Tour performers including Scott Moreau (Million Dollar Quartet, 1st National Tour), Katie Barton (Million Dollar Quartet, National Tour), Eric Scott Anthony (Ring of Fire, Broadway and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, National Tour), Marcy McGuigan (42nd Street, National Tour) and Spiff Wiegand (War Horse, National Tour).

"Ben Hope and I have been talking about doing Ring of Fire together for a year and a half," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "Although Ben usually stars in the show, the addition of Scott Moreau to the company - who has played Johnny Cash internationally - will take this production to the next level, bringing new punch to this incredible cast of actor/singer/musicians and allowing Ben to focus on his passion for directing, giving him the opportunity to more acutely craft the world and works of Johnny Cash."

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade and adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr., the creative team for Ring of Fire includes Set Design by Jodi Dellaventura and Ben Hope, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell, Costume Design by Katie Barton and Debbie Barton and Set Dressing/Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for 15 patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Preview performances will take place October 30 - 31, 2019. The show will open on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on December 8, 2019. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco will lead a group discussion with the cast following the performance on November 8, 2019 as part of the company's "Second Fridays" series.





