Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Announces Its 35th Season Productions

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced five (5) new Mainstage and four (4) Musical Theatre for Young Audiences shows for their upcoming 2022-2023 season that marks its 35th anniversary. Since 1988, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has provided South Florida with exemplary regional theatre and developed local performers that have moved onto the stages of Broadway.

"Our mission has always been to enrich our community with high-caliber productions," said Barbara Stein, Executive Producing Director. "Whether you're coming for our Mainstage shows or taking the family out for our children's theater, we're excited to continue providing a premier theatrical experience with these upcoming shows."

Over the past 35 seasons, Actors' Playhouse has produced more than 180 Mainstage productions including Broadway and Off-Broadway style musicals, mystery/thrillers, comedies, and new works, and over 170 Children's Theatre productions.

The show-stopping shows that will capture the hearts of South Florida this season include:

Mainstage Performances:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (November 16 - January 1, 2023)

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville (February 1 - 26, 2023)

Bright Star (March 29 - April 16, 2023)

Proof (May 17 - June 4, 2023)

Defending the Cavewoman (July 19 - August 6, 2023)

Children's Theatre Performances:

Charlotte's Web (October 14 - November 13, 2022)

A Christmas Carol, the Musical (December 1 - 24, 2022)

Junie B. Jones, the Musical (January 20 - February 26, 2023 and March 31 - April 30, 2023)

Stuart Little (July 7 - 30, 2023)

Subscriptions for the Actors' Playhouse 35th Anniversary Season in 2022 - 2023 are on sale now, with packages starting as low as $225. Subscribers have access to a slew of benefits ranging from the best seats at the best prices to invites for special events. Subscribers can also get discounts to the area's finest restaurants including Biltmore Hotel Fontana Restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar, The Gramercy Miami, Zucca, and more.

Starting in December, subscribers will also have early access to tickets for the Miracle Theatre's brand new The Great Movie Ride Film Series. For more information on subscriber benefits visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202296®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.actorsplayhouse.org%2Fbecome-a-subscriber%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.