Actors' Playhouse Announces Complete Cast For John Patrick Shanley's Play DOUBT, A PARABLE

Actors' Playhouse presentS John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Doubt, A Parable from May 15 - June 9, 2019 at the Miracle Theatre.

Doubt, A Parable, which opened on Broadway in 2005, won the Tony Award for Best Play, New York Drama Critics Circle Award, The Drama League Award, the Drama Desk Award, and the Pulitzer Prize. It was turned into an Academy Award-nominated film starring Meryl Streep as Sister Aloysius and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn.

Set during the civil rights era in 1964 at a Catholic school in the Bronx, Doubt: A Parable focuses on the school's principal, Sister Aloysius, a nun who values a stern hand over progressive education. When the priest, Father Flynn, is suspected of inappropriate behavior with the school's first black student, Sister Aloysius begins a crusade to rid the church of him-jeopardizing her own career as well as his. As the play unfolds, ideas of compassion, innocence, tolerance and certainty are tested, forcing the question the playwright himself posed: "What is lost and what is gained when the world changes?"

The Actors' Playhouse production of Doubt, A Parable features an all-star cast of South Florida's finest regional talent including Laura Turnbull (Actors' Playhouse: The Tin Woman, Carousel) as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, Terry Hardcastle (Actors' Playhouse: Noises Off, White Christmas) as Father Flynn, Jessica Sanford (Actors' Playhouse: West Side Story, Unnecessary Farce) as Sister James and Rita Joe (GableStage: White Guy on the Bus) as Mrs. Muller.

Directed by David Arisco, artistic director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, the creative team for Doubt includes Set Design by Gene Seyffer, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for 15 patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.

Preview performances will take place May 15 - 16, 2019. The show will open on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on June 9, 2019. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco will lead a group discussion with the cast following the performance on May 24, 2019 as part of the company's "Second Fridays" series.





