AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT is Coming to the Broward Center

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.

Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series’ beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience. This special anniversary edition features a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show’s legacy.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.

From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more, all brought together by Zuckerman’s expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams. With a few inspired additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion just for this milestone tour, longtime fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.

