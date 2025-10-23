ANNIE Returns to Area Stage in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, Area Stage invites audiences to rediscover the magic of Annie in a way they've never seen before. Back by popular demand, the critically acclaimed immersive production will return to Soapbox Speakeasy at the Area Stage Black Box Theater for a limited run that promises to be Miami's immersive holiday experience of the season perfect for the whole family. Performances run December 12–28, 2025.

Step into 1930s New York, where award-winning Artistic Director Giancarlo Rodaz and choreographed by Demi Jenkins, better recognized by her online persona @peachyfeverr, transforms the heartwarming tale of everyone's favorite orphan into a bold, interactive adventure that surrounds you with song, story, and spirit. In true Area Stage fashion, Annie breaks the boundaries of traditional theatre, placing the audience inside the world of the show, where the story unfolds all around them. Critics have deemed this immersive experience as “One of the most exciting and innovative new productions to hit South Florida” (South Florida Theatre Magazine) and “A triumph” (Florida Theater On Stage).

With its award-winning score by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, and Thomas Meehan, featuring beloved songs like “Tomorrow” and “It's the Hard Knock Life”, this immersive rendition of the Tony-award winning musical captures the heart, humor, and humanity that have made Annie a timeless favorite for generations.

