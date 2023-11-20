24 Marie Fine Art Gallery Presents Art + Community Talk: The Intersection Of Art, Culture + Community

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery will host an engaging Art + Community Talk: The Intersection of Art, Culture + Community on Saturday, December 2, from 11 am-1 pm.

This conversation includes Gavin Jordan-Artist and owner of -24 Marie Fine ArtGallery, and Ludlow Bailey-Managing Director-Contemporary African Diaspora Art (CADA). Imani L. Warren, M.A., Curator, Art Activist, and co-host with M.I.A. Media Group's SOUL, will moderate the creative conversation. The community talk aims to celebrate art, creativity, and diverse narratives. This event coincides with the public opening on Friday, December 1, of the 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery's highly-anticipated art space.

The inaugural exhibition, themed "Unveiled Perspectives," delves into the transformative journey of artists in their pursuit of self-discovery and creative growth.

Founder and Owner of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery, Gavin Jordan, an artist passionate about unveiling hidden talents, is excited to introduce the world to his gallery through this unique exhibition.

"The 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery aims to be a vital community hub fostering understanding, empathy, and social well-being. Our space brings diverse cultures and artistic expressions together, encouraging introspection and self-discovery through personal connections with artworks. Engaging with art promotes the exploration of emotions, values, and beliefs, fostering self-awareness and empathy. Proud to be part of the Flagler Village community." - Gavin Jordan, Artist & Founder, 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Attendees can explore and appreciate the unique and authentic perspectives each artist brings to their work, fostering a cultural movement that bridges the gap between hidden talent and global recognition. For more information about 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery and the "Unveiled Perspectives" grand opening, please visit Click Here.