20th Annual RECLAIM THE DREAM Candlelight Memorial and Gospel Concert to Take Place This Week

On April 4, 2025, the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC), in collaboration with City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, will host the 20th Annual Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial and Gospel Concert. This significant event will take place at the renowned Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall in Miami, Florida, commemorating the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s tragic assassination.

City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King emphasized that "Reclaim The Dream" offers a vital opportunity for individuals to reaffirm their commitment to civil rights and social justice. In light of ongoing challenges, this gathering serves as a moment to unite and renew our dedication to Dr. King's vision of equality for all.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon stated, "Dr. King's dream is an enduring journey that requires ongoing action to create a more just and inclusive society. Reclaim The Dream reminds us that the work is far from finished and inspires us to keep imagining a' Beloved Community"-a world where injustice ceases and brotherly love prevails."

Amina McNeil, President and CEO of the MLK Economic Development Corporation, stated, "The Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial and Gospel Concert is not just a tribute to Dr. King's legacy but also a call to action. While progress has been made, fully realizing his Dream requires sustained dedication and effort. This event symbolizes our resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to justice and civil rights."

The ceremony will commence at 6:01 PM, the exact time of Dr. King's assassination, allowing attendees a moment to reflect on his enduring vision for a world founded on justice, unity, and equality. This solemn remembrance will reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing civil rights, equality, and social justice.

Event Highlights:

Candlelight memorial ceremony marking the precise moment of Dr. King's assassination.

Special musical performances by multi-Grammy Award-winning artists Hezekiah Walker and The Clark Sisters

A gathering of community leaders, residents, and advocates honoring Dr. King's enduring message of faith, fairness, and justice

Event Details:

Date: April 4, 2025

Time: 6:01 PM (Candlelight Memorial begins)

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight

Concert Hall, Miami, FL

