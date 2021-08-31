Pollen Presents, The Cityfox Experience, And The Brooklyn Mirage Announce DEPARTURE In Playa Del Carmen

Teaming up, Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience will present Departure, a five day and night travel experience in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, from January 6-11, 2022. Featuring a custom build mirage and two further unique stage builds, this innovation in creativity will host performances from the leading international names in electronic music, as well as fully immersive production created by the team behind New York's beloved venue The Brooklyn Mirage and event curators The Cityfox Experience, the new experience represents an exciting new addition to the dance music calendar.

Departure's phase one lineup is an eclectic line up of who's who on the international circuit. From, South African house hero Black Coffee, former RA #1 Dixon and his long time partner and collaborator Âme for a special B2B set, Belgian techno sensation Amelie Lens and a plethora of other superstars. Michael Bibi, Solardo and CamelPhat represent the UK's vibrant tech house sound, while there are performances from festival stalwarts and Mirage favorites Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers. Damian Lazarus returns to his spiritual home of Mexico, while there are special performances from a string of the leading artists in the global scene. Nora en Pure, Nicole Moudaber, Jamie Jones, Lee Foss, DJ Tennis, Andhim, Matthew Dekay, Monolink, Stephan Bodzin, Sama' Abdulhadi, Zombies in Miami and many more round off a star-studded line up heading to the Mayan Riviera in January. Expect unique performances to match the unparalleled settings, with a string of exciting new names and collaborations guaranteed for Phase 2.

The production credentials of The Brooklyn Mirage, Cityfox and Pollen need no introduction, fans heading to Playa del Carmen in January can expect to discover a new Mirage in the Mayan Riviera sunshine. This venue will be custom designed and built for those attending Departure, alongside two further new venue space build outs, making this a unique and exclusive experience for all in attendance. Since the dawn of time, humans have celebrated the earth's revolution around the sun and this cycle of new beginnings is intrinsic to our circadian rhythm and the cadence that governs the natural world. We celebrate this cycle with Departure.

This will all be set across luxury accommodations at a string of premium hotels including The Grand Hyatt, The Thompson, The Hilton, Panama Jack and Yucatan resort, all serving gourmet food & beverages. The unique experience eschews larger crowds for something far more intimate, combining the stress-free environment of high-end travel with the thrill and adventure of a one-of-a-kind festival.

Beyond the music itself, travelers heading to Mexico can revive themselves each morning with daily yoga and meditation at the beachfront Grand Hyatt, swim laps in each of the hotels' swimming pools and eat their way through the gourmet food options available. Daily excursions are available to purchase, from cenote trips, to boat parties, scuba diving, jet skiing, hiking in ruins and more.

Perched on the Caribbean coastline on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, the bright yellow sand and azure sea of Playa del Carmen make it an ideal destination for some winter sun. A short drive from Cancun International Airport, guests will have accommodation options at five different hotels, with options for all budgets.

Departure represents a new standard in music and travel. An immersive experience with the world's leading names in house and techno, partnering with behemoths in the North American scene, it's the chance to experience once-in-a-lifetime performances in unparalleled settings.

For more information about the event, including payment plans, package upgrades and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and event news.