The Teatro Hidalgo in Mexico City Hosts UNA NAVIDAD ESPECTACULAR EN BROADWAY

The Teatro Hidalgo in Mexico City will host Una Navidad Espectacular en Broadway, a festive concert celebrating the melodic magic of Broadway during the holiday season. This show promises a bright and heartwarming musical journey through beloved Broadway classics, reimagined with Christmas spirit.

“Una Navidad Espectacular en Broadway” is a seasonal concert event rather than a full-blown musical — it’s designed to spread holiday warmth by featuring a selection of well-known songs from Broadway shows.

According to the event listing, audiences can expect a “recorrido por los clásicos más entrañables de los musicales de Broadway” (a tour through the most beloved Broadway musical classics), adapted for a festive holiday atmosphere.

Performances run December 5, 2025 through January 4, 2026.