Rosalía Will Bring LUX Tour to Mexico in August

Spanish singer Rosalía will bring her arena-sized LUX Tour 2026 to Mexico next August, with performances scheduled in Guadalajara, Monterrey and two nights in Mexico City.

The run in Mexico begins Aug. 15, 2026, at Arena VFG in Tlajomulco (Guadalajara) and continues Aug. 19 at Arena Monterrey, followed by concerts Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

The LUX Tour is a global arena production in support of Rosalía’s new album LUX and features the large-scale staging and orchestral-inflected arrangements that the artist has emphasized on recent releases.

Tickets are being sold through official outlets including Ticketmaster and the artist’s site, with organizers announcing an early presale for fans and certain cardholder presales before the general on-sale. General public ticket sales are scheduled to begin Dec. 11, with presales opening in the days immediately beforehand, according to the tour announcement and local media coverage.