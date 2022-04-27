J Balvin Announces Anitta, Sech, And More For NEON Punta Cana

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced they are teaming up once again with reggaeton's international ambassador J Balvin. Following the sold-out edition that took place in 2021, NEON will return to Punta Cana from December 7-11, 2022 for a luxurious all-inclusive escape with Balvin and his friends in paradise.

Since 2021, J Balvin and Pollen Presents have continued to announce NEON experiences in unique locations around the globe. This has included three-sold-out weekends in Las Vegas, a sold-out edition of Punta Cana, and upcoming experiences in Ibiza and Cancun, each bringing together top artists in the Latin space while providing guests a unique mix of activities.

Beyond a performance by J Balvin, attendees will also get the chance to witness sets from famed Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta, Panamanian singer Sech, Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Jowell Y Randy, American reggaeton singer De La Ghetto, Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter Ñengo Flow, and more including Blessd, Ryan Castro, Trueno, Alex Sensation, La Gabi, Agudelo888, DJ Bash, Robi, and a special closing set by BRESH.

During the experience, guests can take part in pool parties, beachfront live shows, headline performances from top Latin artists including J Balvin himself, wellness activities, dance classes, friendly sports tournaments, local excursions, and more.

Packages for the highly-anticipated experience will include a variety of all-inclusive hotel options featuring amazing food and drink options. Guests can choose from top hotels in the area including Meliá Caribe Beach Resort, Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, and Paradisus Grand Cana when they purchase packages to the experience.

Beyond the activities within the experience, guests can also take advantage of local activities while in the area including snorkeling expeditions, relaxing beaches like Macao Beach, Bavaro Beach, and Bahia de las Aguilas), exploring Los Haitises National Park, surfing, hiking, scuba diving, and checking out nearby waterfalls.

J Balvin is an artist that needs no introduction, thanks to accolades that include eight Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, four Latin American Music Awards. The Colombian artist from Medellín continues to conquer the globe with his NEON brand, while also releasing his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Jose last September. He is also currently among the 20 most streamed artists on Spotify in the world.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.