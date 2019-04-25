FOLKLORIC BALLET OF MEXICO Playing at Palace Of Fine Arts 4/28 - 5/26

FOLKLORIC BALLET OF MEXICO is playing at the Palace Of Fine Arts from April 28 to May 26, 2019.

The Folkloric Ballet of Mexico by Amalia Hernández is a wonderful show that with an acute aesthetic vision, Amalia Hernández turned legends, stories and images into an explosion of colors and movement to the rhythm of the melodies of our land.

Hosted for 60 consecutive years in the most important place for the artistic expressions of our country, the majestic Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Do not miss this unique event at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.balletfolkloricodemexico.com.mx/presentaciones-ballet-de-mexico-amalia-hernandez/





