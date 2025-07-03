World Premiere of TRAGEDY SOUND to Debut at Playhouse on the Squareâ€™s TheatreWorks @ TheSquare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square will present the world premiere of Tragedy Sound, winner of the 2024 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition, at TheatreWorks @ TheSquare from July 11â€“27, 2025.

Written by Karen Saari and directed by Domenic Andolina, the new drama is presented in partnership with Northern Michigan Universityâ€™s Mildred and Albert Panowski Playwriting Competition and Circuit Playhouse, Inc.

Set in Michiganâ€™s Upper Peninsula, Tragedy Sound follows three lifelong friendsâ€”Becky, Billie, and Marielâ€”who embark on a canoe trek in the icy waters of Lake Superior after accepting a dare. When they become stranded, they must confront the dangerous natural elements as well as the personal secrets, relationships, and choices that have shaped their lives. The play explores themes of friendship, motherhood, and the quiet pressures of small-town living.

The cast features Sydney H. Lofton as Billie, Eliana Mabe as Mariel, Jessica Pickett as Becky, and Chelsea Robinson as swing. The creative team includes scenic designer Lex van Blommestein, lighting designer Melissa Andrews, Costume Designer Waverly Strickland, sound designer Josh Crawford, and properties designer Iza Bateman. The production is stage managed by Emma White, with technical direction by Mike Jurkovic and production management by Phillip Hughen.

The production continues Playhouse on the Square's long-standing tradition of nurturing new work. Since 2013, the NewWorks@TheWorks competition has brought original voices to Memphis stages. This yearâ€™s collaboration with NMUâ€™s Forest Roberts Theatre will allow Tragedy Sound to be produced in both Memphis and Marquette, Michigan, giving playwright Karen Saari the opportunity to share her work with audiences across regions.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm at TheatreWorks @ TheSquare, located at 2085 Monroe Ave. in Memphisâ€™s Overton Square Performing Arts District.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, military, and first responders, and $15 for patrons under 18. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held on Thursday, July 17. Tickets are available at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656.