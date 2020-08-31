Theatre Memphis and Other Venues Unite to Promote #SaveOurStages

Theatre Memphis will light up red on September 1.

Theatre Memphis will light up its newly renovated facility with a red glow - as a Red Alert - on September 1, 2020 in collaboration with a North American awareness campaign #SaveOurStages. Theatre Memphis social media will also go red to promote the cause. The display of color is a sign of support for the RESTART Act, a congressional bill that needs promotion with congressmen to pass.

The RESTART Act is designed to provide emergency funding and needed legislation to support the struggling entertainment community. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the live event industry has suffered greatly with 77% of the employees having lost 100% of their income. As events were cancelled overnight, 96% of companies have cut staff and the supply chain has been completely devastated under the weight of unknown futures.

With the lighting of venues and marquees, The Red Alert RESTART mission is to bring attention to the fact that live events were the first to be shut down and will be the last to open back up. Public support is requested for government officials to adopt the RESTART Act which is currently stalled in congress. If passed, it will create a continuation/extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which provides additional funding to those who are currently out of work. Details of how support can be displayed by contacting your congressional representatives can be found at www.extendpua.org or at www.saveourstages.com. You can also show your support on social media by using #SaveOurStages or #WeMakeEvents.

