Theatre Memphis Presents a Sondheim Tribute Next Month

Originally conceived by Memphis theatre icon Bennett Wood for Theatre Memphis, Sondheim Tribute is an all-out celebration of the body of work of Stephen Sondheim that will grace the Lohrey Theatre stage January 13 - 29, 2023. A concert presentation, with music director Gary Beard, covers every aspect of his career and contains some of the all-time musical theatre favorite songs and orchestrations. From the darkness of love lost to the eternal light of love everlasting, the musical offerings will bring you thoughtful reflection and joy.

Directed by Whitney Branan, the concept of this musical revue presents a through line using material created by Sondheim who is arguably the most respected and prolific Broadway composer and lyricist of all time. Branan says "-"We follow the stories of five couples whose personal and professional lives intersect, weave, and entangle over the course of the evening. Sondheim believes less is more, content dictates form, and God is in the details. To delve into an incredible selection of his work and to explore his artistry with melodic motifs, his feeling for rhythm, and his search for meaning through the madness of the complicated modern human experience has been an honor for our cast and production team. Sometimes, there are emotional experiences so profound that we think "there are no words." Sondheim always had the words. "

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch chimes in, "With the passing of the wonderfully talented Stephen Sondheim last year, we thought it appropriate to put as much of his work on stage this season as possible to honor his legacy. And what better way to do that than a revue that encompasses a wide range of his work? Our beloved Bennett Wood had created a cabaret-style tribute to Sondheim a few years back and with the help of Whitney and music director Gary Beard, we have brushed it off and are ready to see it shine."

