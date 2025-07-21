THE NOTEBOOK Musical to Make Memphis Premiere at Orpheum Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that THE NOTEBOOK, the acclaimed new musical based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel, will play a limited engagement in Memphis from October 28 to November 2, 2025. Part of the 2025–2026 Orpheum Broadway Season, the production brings the beloved story to life with an all-star creative team and an unforgettable score.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. and will be available through the Orpheum box office at 901.525.3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling 901.529.4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com. The season is sponsored by Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Memphis Area Honda Dealers, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter, writer and producer of NBC's This Is Us. The production is co-directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz) with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The show tells the story of Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite forces that try to keep them apart. The production premiered at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022 before moving to Broadway in 2024. It was nominated for three 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and Lead Actor and Actress in a Musical.

The creative team also includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. Hair and wig design is by Mia Neal. Music supervision is by Carmel Dean, with orchestrations by Dean and John Clancy. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The Grammy-nominated original Broadway cast recording of The Notebook, released by Atlantic Records, debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart and features the single “My Days,” which has surpassed 9 million Spotify streams.

For more information and tickets, visit orpheum-memphis.com.