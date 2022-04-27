Second Annual May Day Celebration at Theatre Memphis Includes Children's Festival

As Theatre Memphis closes out it 100th year-long celebration, it will be hosting a May Day Celebration event on April 30, 2022, on the campus at 630 Perkins Ext.

The free event that will last 10am - 4pm will feature 30 artists' and artisans' booths in the parking lot along with four premier food trucks to service the crowds, including Good Groceries, Dim Sum Memphis, MemPops, and Cousin's Maine Lobster. A performance stage will also be on the grounds all day with a wide variety of offerings.

A cash/credit beverage bar will also be open. The pay-what-you-can Memphis Childrens Theatre Festival will be held inside the recently renovated Theater Memphis facility and will feature family-friendly performances that include puppetry, opera, dance and theatrical displays by school groups. a spoken word workshop will also be conducted by 901Homegrown. Details for the Memphis Childrens Theatre Festival can be seen at https://theatrememphis.org/-memphis-childrens-theatre-festival.

Vendors with booths participating can be viewed at https://theatrememphis.org/may-day-artist-artisan-booths. Those include visual artists, potters, vintage and original clothing and accessories, specialty food chefs and more. The full list of performers can be seen at https://theatrememphis.org/may-day-entertainment. More details on the entire event are at https://theatrememphis.org/may-day-celebration. Rain date, if needed, is scheduled for May 7, 2022.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences and participants.

Visit our website at www.theatrememphis.org.