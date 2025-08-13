Playhouse on the Square Will Host 'Great Wine' Fundraiser in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse on the Square will host Great Wine on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 66 S. Cooper St. in the Overton Square Performing Arts District in Memphis.

The evening pairs 10 wines with theatrical flair—costumed characters from eight different shows will introduce each pour while offering trivia clues for guests to purchase. Players can test their theatre knowledge with 20 questions for a chance to win from over 60 prizes.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP entry. Proceeds benefit Playhouse on the Square’s programming. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org/great-wine-event or by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656.