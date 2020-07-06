Playhouse On The Square World Premiere Pushed Back One Week

Out of a matter of precaution and care, Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will be postponing the opening of their World Premiere - St. Paulie's Delight one week to July 16, 2020.

The health and safety of our cast and crew has been CPI's main priority during the rehearsal and production process, and in responding to an unexpected health concern, CPI leadership decided to temporarily halt rehearsals until the issue could be addressed and rectified.

Rehearsals for St. Paulie's Delight were temporarily halted Friday July 3, 2020 and resumed Sunday July 5, 2020.

The halt in production will result in the movement of the World Premiere to Thursday, July 16th. The production will run through July 26th.

