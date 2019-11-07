Playhouse On The Square Tells The Single Girls's Story This Holiday Season

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor, Dr. Thomas Ratliff, proudly present the one woman show toasting all the tropes associated with being single during the holidays.

One moment you're headed into the holidays with your cute dress, new bling, and an adorable fiancé. But when you catch him kissing another girl at the televised Thanksgiving Parade, things change. Watch Mary navigate life in the dating world where romance ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. Will she be able to answer the question: What do the lonely do at Christmas? Or will she have us all thinking love stinks?

Resident Company Member, Kim Sanders (On Golden Pond, Sweat), takes to the Memphian Room stage as Mary and her cast of family, friends, and suitors during one year- Thanksgiving to another year's Thanksgiving, and every holiday in between. Sanders, a native Memphian, with a theatrical resume' that will impress Ms. Streep herself, confesses nerves and excitement for this project. It is her not her first time portraying multiple characters. Most families will remember Sanders as Mr. Smee and Mother in Playhouse on the Square's holiday tradition Peter Pan. This year, Sanders hangs up the eye patch and goes it alone in the space named for the once famed movie house residing where Playhouse on the Square now calls home. Patrons will recall, The Memphian Room as the performance space of The Santaland Diaries, during Playhouse on the Square's 2017-2018 season with Johnathon Christian.

Executive Producer, Michael Detroit, has placed a focus on diversity with this year's production line-up. The 12 Dates of Christmas, allows the female voice to be heard in a way its has never been done before. Director Kell Christie knows a thing or two about women driven stories. Last season, Christie directed New Moon Theatre's production of Lizzie: The Musical to critical acclaim.

Performances will run Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm curtain and with 7:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Group rates are also available.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You