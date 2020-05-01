Playhouse On The Square Makes Decision In Regards To Shelby County Phase-In Protocols

Due to the mandates of city government and health officials, Playhouse on the Square has made the decision to cancel the performances of Little Shop of Horrors, Mississippi Goddamn, and St. Paulie's Delight, which were set to close the 2019-2020 season.

In addition to these unfortunate cancellations, Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has also made the following decisions:

The 2020-2021 season opener Catch Me If You Can will be replaced by Little Shop of Horrors and run August 7-30, 2020.

The Department of Theatre Education will no longer host Summer Youth Conservatory on the Playhouse campus. Plans for an alternate version of the camp are currently being discussed. An announcement to that end will be forthcoming. Any questions or concerns in regards to registration should be addressed to Conservatory director, Jason Gerhard at jason@playhouseonthesquare.org.

Patrons with tickets remaining in their subscription can support our artists and staff by donating the ticket value back to us. We are also happy to credit your account for our fabulous 52nd season opening in August. If you are able to donate your tickets or hold your money on account, we would be most grateful. That said; please do what is best for you in this difficult time. To donate or request a credit, please contact Director of Ticket Sales, Amy Harwell at amy@playhouseonthesquare.org.

The script for the "new normal" has yet to be written. But we know that the arts will play a significant role in helping our community understand it. Your support of Playhouse on the Square will make this possible.

Additional information to these changes may be found on the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

For questions or concerns, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496 or by email marcus@playhouseonthesquare.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You