Orpheum Launches Onward Initiative

Orpheum Theatre Group is encouraging Memphians to contribute to the organization’s nonprofit mission.

The Orpheum Theatre Group faces a $2 million loss in revenue in its current fiscal year as the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues. To help offset this critical deficit, the Orpheum is asking the Mid-South for help as part of a new initiative called Onward: Funding the Orpheum's Future.

"Funds from tickets and concessions make up 80% of our revenue. With the suspension of live events, we are on track to lose $2 million in our fiscal year that began July 1," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. "This lost revenue impacts our ability as a nonprofit arts organization to preserve the historic Orpheum Theatre, to provide transformational opportunities through our education and community programming, and to share the performing arts with the Mid-South."

Orpheum Theatre Group encourages Memphians to contribute to the organization's nonprofit mission through donations and special events. Support opportunities include one-time gifts, monthly gifts, Name-a-Seat dedications, and ticketed events like Movies at the Orpheum. Memphians can look forward to new programs and experiences under the Onward initiative, such as Orpheum Mini-Golf and Broadway-inspired book chats.

The Orpheum has survived on the corner of Main and Beale thanks to the dedicated support of Memphians throughout the organization's 91-year history. From a complete rebuild in 1923 after fire devastated the original venue to a massive restoration amid the prospect of a wrecking ball in the late 70s, Memphis has always come to the Orpheum's aid. The Onward campaign asks Memphians to step forward once again to save the Orpheum.

"Memphis needs the Orpheum and the Orpheum needs Memphis now more than ever," said Tracy Trotter, Vice President of Development. "The Orpheum has been an iconic keeper of Memphis history and memories, but we are far from done and need Memphis' support as we move onward toward our 100th year and beyond."

To learn more about Onward: Funding the Orpheum's future, visit orpheum-memphis.com/onward.

