Neil Diamond's A BEAUTIFUL NOISE On Sale at The Orpheum This Week

Individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, will go on sale starting Thursday, July 3 at 10am.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE makes its Memphis premiere at the Orpheum Theatre October 7-12. Ticket prices start at $46.70. Additional ticket information is available at Orpheum-memphis.com. The 2025-2026 Orpheum Broadway Season is generously sponsored by Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Memphis Area Honda Dealers and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he's performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. Now, after a successful Broadway run, good times never seemed so good as A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, is in Memphis making its premiere at the Orpheum Theare in October 2025.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an incisive book that tells Neil's story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil's iconic songs.”

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Kathy Fabian (Production Properties Supervisor), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Hector Guivas of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Director is Austin Regan, Tour Choreographer is Yasmine Lee, and Tour Music Director is James Olmstead. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Stage Management team is led by John M. Atherlay with Rachel Heine and Kali Ashurst. The Company Management team is Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.

Tickets for the Memphis premiere of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on sale Thursday, July 3 at 10am and will be available for purchase through the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000) and Ticketmaster.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com.

