Theatre Memphis Announces Lineup for 2026-2027 Season

Theatre Memphis has announced its 2026-27 season decidedly dedicated to variety.

"We were putting together our new season, and we were drawn to compelling stories that were creating a wide range of entertainment options," said Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch. "It led us to a season that touches all walks of life celebrating classic works, familiar titles and exciting new works."

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the 2026-27 season will include a full range of musicals, dramas, and comedies. The 411 seat proscenium Lohrey Theatre will kick off the season in August 2026 with the popular musical The Music Man. This spectacular and engaging show is a parade of wit, warmth and pure musical magic that is perfect as a tribute to America’s 250th birthday. Next on the main stage, Million Dollar Quartet is a high-energy show that celebrates 70 years this year of the ultimate jam session at Memphis’ Sun Records Studio. Fiddler on the Roof comes to the stage in February 2027 as it tells the poignant and timeless tale of the humble Tevye, a changing world and his daughters’ desire for love. In April and May, the comical female version of The Odd Couple by Neil Simon performs with all its charm and chaotic glory. The season will end with the sensational and riveting A Chorus Line, opening in June as it celebrates 50 years of showing the high-stakes world of Broadway by pulling back the curtain on the audition process. Though not part of the season membership package, the family favorite, A Christmas Carol will be performed as a special holiday offering in December for the 49th consecutive year at Theatre Memphis.

The 100 seat black box Next Stage season leads off in September with the mischievous William Shakespeare comedy Twelfth Night. In November, a local bit of drama written and directed by native son Evan Linder, Byhalia, Mississippi features a raw and unflinching intersection of race, class and forgiveness. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again], a fast-paced irreverent explosion of comedy, tackles the Bard’s greatest hits to be presented in January 2027. Closing the Next Stage season line up, Toni Stone (on the season as a direct result of Theatre Memphis’ Read to Relate program) is a true story and powerful drama about the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro League in 1953. It is a celebration of resilience and a tribute to an American pioneer.

Season memberships for the new 2026-27 season will be on sale starting February 27, 2026, at the opening of Mamma Mia! and will include six tickets that are good to use on any performance in the Lohrey Theatre or The Next Stage and can be used in combination on any show, excluding A Christmas Carol which is not part of the membership package. Season members do, however, receive discounts on tickets to the holiday production and special offerings. Regular Memberships secured prior to September 8, 2026, will receive a $16 discount off the regular membership price of $156 and a seventh ticket for $140! Season Memberships are available by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.

All evening shows will perform at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Sundays at 2pm, unless otherwise designated. Single full ticket prices for adults are $35 for musicals and $25 for dramas/comedies, $15 for students. There is a $5 discount on full price adult tickets for the first three performances of any show, Military personnel and seniors 62 and older.

Full Theatre Memphis 2026-27 Lineup:

The Music Man

August 14 through September 6, 2026 at the Lohrey Theatre

William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night

September 18 through October 4, 2026 at Next Stage

Million Dollar Quartet

October 16 through November 7, 2026 at the Lohrey Theatre

Byhalia, Mississippi

November 11 through 22, 2026 at Next Stage

A Christmas Carol (49th Annual Production)

December 4 through 23, 2026 at the Lohrey Theatre

Not part of the membership package, but members get discounts on adult full price tickets.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]

January 29 through February 14, 2027 at Next Stage

Fiddler on the Roof

February 26 through March 21, 2027 at the Lohrey Theatre

Toni Stone

April 2 through 18, 2027 at Next Stage

The Odd Couple (female version)

April 23 through May 9, 2027 at the Lohrey Theatre

A Chorus Line

June 4 through 27, 2027 at the Lohrey Theatre