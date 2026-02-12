Theatre Memphis Will Present MAMMA MIA! on the Lohrey Theatre Stage

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MAMMA MIA! will juke onto the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis from February 27 through March 29, 2026. The production brings the ABBA jukebox musical to Memphis audiences with a new staging led by director Cecelia Wingate.

Set on a remote Greek island, the story follows a young bride-to-be determined to discover which of three men is her father before her wedding day. As her mother reunites with two former bandmates, past relationships resurface and intersect with new beginnings, all set to the music of ABBA.

Wingate said, “I love exploring relationships in shows and Mamma Mia! is loaded with them. Mother/daughter, bride/groom, best friends, old loves, new flings … People come for the songs, I mean, really, it's ABBA with all the ABBA flash (and we expect there to be ‘sing along' moments), but it is really about finding the story threaded between the songs that captivate the audience.”

Executive Producer Debbie Litch added, “Mamma Mia! is pure joy. To be able to bring that joy to our patrons under the direction of one of the best storytellers around, is pure joy to me. Theatre Memphis is blessed to have the talent from the community and on our staff to make this production not only sing, but also shine.”

The musical features music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson and a book by Catherine Johnson. The creative team includes director Cecelia Wingate, music director Jeffery Brewer, and choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley.

Performances will take place at Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd., Memphis, TN. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and military, and $15 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 901.682.8323 or visit www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.