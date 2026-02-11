OperaQ to Premiere LA MAUPIN, a New Queer Opera Film in Toronto

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OperaQ will present the premiere of La Maupin, a bold new queer opera film exploring the true(ish) life story of legendary singer, swordswoman, and gender-defying icon Julie d'Aubigny.

The in person screening takes place on Saturday, March 14, from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Nancy & Ed Jackman Performance Centre in Toronto, presented in residency with Tapestry Opera. The evening will feature a live performance by acclaimed drag king Ace Monstera and a 50-minute screening of La Maupin, followed by a 30-minute post-screening Q&A with the creative team. Can't attend in person? The digital premiere will be available for streaming access from March 14 through April 14.

Check out the trailer!

Also known as Mademoiselle Maupin, Julie d'Aubigny captivated 17th-century audiences both on and off the operatic stage. A celebrated mezzo-soprano at the Paris Opéra, Maupin was equally renowned for her skill in swordplay, her defiance of gender norms, and her scandalous adventures, many of which blur the line between historical record and hearsay. La Maupin reclaims and reimagines her story through a contemporary queer lens, with the legend herself guiding the audience through her mythic past.

Created by queer and non-binary artists for queer and trans audiences, La Maupin is led by the same opera company behind Medusa's Children, a finalist for Opera America's 2022 Digital Excellence in Opera Award. The film serves as both a celebration and a reminder that queer and trans people have always existed, shaping culture and history for centuries.

OperaQ is a Toronto-based independent opera company dedicated to amplifying queer and trans voices to offer unique perspectives on traditional narratives.The company is run as a project-based collective, allowing queer artists the autonomy to explore and share their own unique experiences of queerness.

Production Team

Composer: Colin McMahon

Librettist: Camille Rogers with poetry from Aphra Behn

Director: Lauren Halász

Producer: Camille Rogers

La Maupin: Camille Rogers

Violin 1: Hee-Soo Yoon

Violin 2: Noa Sarid

Viola: Lucy Gelber

Cello: Andrew Ascenzo

Piano: Zain Solinski

Music Recording and Mixing: Colin McMahon

Director of Photography/Editor: Stephen Bell

Coffeeshop Film & Creative - Film Production Company

Poster Design: Faith Schaffer