Tickets On Sale Friday For Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Orpheum Theatre

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m. for DISNEY’S Beauty and the Beast, which will play the Orpheum Theatre Memphis from June 2 through June 7, 2026. The engagement is part of the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney Theatrical Group in more than 25 years.

The production is presented under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart and marks the return of the stage musical to Memphis. Performances will run Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Memphis native Benjamin Cheng, a 2020 graduate of Briarcrest Christian School and an alumnus of the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards and STAR Council, is featured in the touring cast. Cheng makes his national tour debut in the ensemble and serves as an understudy for the roles of the Beast and Gaston.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award–winning animated film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and became one of the longest-running productions in Broadway history. The musical received nine Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Costume Design, and remains among the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title has since been staged worldwide and adapted into a 2017 live-action film.

The tour is directed and choreographed by Matt West and features music by Alan Menken, with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice written for the stage. The book is by Linda Woolverton. The design team includes sets by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting by Natasha Katz, with music supervision by Michael Kosarin and orchestrations by Danny Troob.

Tickets will be available at the Orpheum Box Office and through Ticketmaster beginning February 13. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901-529-4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com. The Orpheum Box Office and Ticketmaster are the only official ticket outlets for performances at the Orpheum Theatre.