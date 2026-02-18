Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Orpheum Theatre Memphis

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You likely know every lyric to every song, and now, this masterpiece returns to the Orpheum Stage. But as I warned my mother (who doesn't see theatre often), this isn't necessarily the movie version we all know and love.

The Sound of Music is my mother's favorite musical, so when it was announced on the Orpheum 2025-2026 season, I knew I would be taking her for a belated Valentine's Day present. But I had to caution her: don't expect Julie Andrews to be twirling around the mountaintop. The fact is, the musical came first, six years before the film was released. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp family and more specifically, Maria Von Trapp's memoir, "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers", published in 1949, it tells the story of Maria, a soon-to-be-nun, who accepts the position of governess to the children of Captain von Trapp in 1930's Austria. Maria soon falls in love with the children and eventually, the Captain too. When Captain von Trapp opposes the Nazi party, the family is forced to flee Austria for their safety. As far as productions go, this one is near perfect. The sets are beautful, the singing is on-point, the costumes are nostalgic. Is it the most exciting show on the season? Not at all. But for fans of the original musical or film, you will want to head to the Orpheum Theatre right away.

The Sound of Music opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 16th, 1959 and closed on June 15th, 1963, after 1,443 performances. The show won five Tony Awards in 1960, including Best Actress in a Musical for Marty Martin, and Best Musical. It was also the last musical that Oscar Hammerstein II wrote, passing away from cancer in 1960, just nine months after the Broadway premiere. In 1998, the show was revived on Broadway and closed on June 20th, 1999 after 533 performances. A North American tour began in September of 2015 and ran until July 2017. Another tour began in September 2025, featuring the present cast. Other notable performances include Argentina, Australia, the West End, and South Korea. the 1965 film, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, won five Oscars at the 38th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film soundtrack remains to be one of the most successful soundtrack albums in history, having sold over 20 million copies worldwide. And the performances you will witness through February 22nd are sure to please and to strike the heart with nostalgia.

Cayleigh Capaldi stuns with a rich voice that floats through the Orpheum. Her warmth and and pure joy make the fan favorites even more enjoyable and I even found myself tapping my toes during "The Lonely Goatherd" and "Do-Re-Mi". Capaldi plays effortlessly off of the stern Captain, portrayed by Kevin Earley, whose nearly emotionless demeanor begins to soften in Maria's adoring gaze (and her scolding words). Their voices blend beautifully together and make the Kaltzberg Festival's performances (along with his obvious disdain toward the Nazi flag) an even more heartwrenching moment in the show. Ariana Ferch makes an endearing Liesl and her lovely voice flows as she sings "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" opposite Ian Coursey, who plays the delivery boy-turned-Nazi with a certain swagger and charm. I held my breath when Rolf emerges in the garden of the Abbey, discovering the von Trapp family in hiding but upon seeing Liesl, decides to lie to his Lieutenant and moves on. The other members of the von Trapp family are no less enchanting-- the children (portrayed by Eli Vander Griend, Ava Davis, Benjamin Stasiek, Haddie Mac, Ruby Caramore, and Luciana VanDette) all have moments to shine but their voices also meld together perfectly. The serious moments about the War are temporarily broken with certain comedic moments from the children, particularly Brigitta (Mac) and Gretl (Vandette) whining about being the youngest. The von Trapps play their parts well, easily convincing the audience they are a family. Songs we may not be too familiar with (having not been present in the film) are sung by Elsa and Max, two characters who have more heart and presence than they did in the film and are portrayed by Kate Loprest and Nicholas Rodriguez, both charming the audience and giving out doses of humor. One of my personal favorite performances was Christiane Noll, portraying Mother Abbess, especially when she joins in with Maria during "My Favorite Things". The scene was quite cute and gives Maria a respite from the heaviness of breaking the Abbey rules. Of course, Noll's performance of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" is sure to be a fan favorite as well.

Another favorite aspect of the show is Douglas W. Schmidt's scenic design, particularly the Abbey and Captain von Trapp's estate. The stage blocking and the moving of the sets seems effortless and help audiences believe we are really in Austria, especially when the "flag with the black spider" is displayed everywhere after the Anschluss.

If you're not a fan of Sound of Music, you might want to skip this one, because this production does everything that the beloved orginal does. After sixty-five years, the Sound of Music remains to be one of our "favorite things". So get your tickets before the cast says, "So long, farewell".

