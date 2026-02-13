Orpheum to Present 10th Annual Mending Hearts Camp for Bereaved Youth

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Registration is open for The Orpheum Theatre Group's 10th annual Mending Hearts Camp. This performing arts day camp for young people who have experienced the death of one or both parents will take place July 6 - 17 for grades 6-8 and July 20 - 25 for grades 3-5 at the Halloran Centre. Registration is open now. Mending Hearts Camp is sponsored by ARTSmemphis, Baptist Memorial Health Care, Memphis Dental Corporation, and Tennessee Arts Commission.

“Mending Hearts Camp reaching the ten-year milestone demonstrates how vital this program is for our city,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group and Founder of Mending Hearts Camp. “Each year many young people experience the tragic loss of a parent. I am happy this camp is available to those children.”

Surrounded by a group of peers who have experienced a similar loss, campers explore their creativity through a variety of performing arts and community building activities.

Orpheum trained teaching artists, supported by healing counselors, facilitate activities that encourage community and collaboration while celebrating the unique talents of each individual camper, giving them creative space to express themselves, build self-confidence, and develop friendships that let them see they are not alone.

“Mending Hearts has helped me so much when it came to the passing of my father because when I was younger, I used to think that I was the only person in the world that lost a parent or a loved one,” said Chance H., Mending Hearts alumna. “But when I got to Mending Hearts, I realized that I wasn't alone at all and that made me feel a lot better, and I didn't feel as lonely as I did before.”

For questions or to register, email mendinghearts@orpheum-memphis.com or call 901.529.4263. Registration is $50 per family. Scholarships are available — no child will be turned away due to financial hardship. For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com/mendinghearts.