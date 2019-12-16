Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Memphis:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Community Theater Company
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a musical
Best Director of a play
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Original/New Work
Best Play
Best Professional Theater Company
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Justin Tate - KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square 18%
Jason Spitzer - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 14%
Timothy Marsh - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 7%
Jason Spitzer - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Theatre dinnerTheatre memphis 14%
Matthew Hawkins - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 14%
Ryan Duda - THE CUROUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG I. THE NIGHT TIME - Playhouse On the Square 8%
WHITNEY BRANAN - CABARET - Playhouse On the Square 19%
Erica Peninger - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 17%
Emily Chateau - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
Sarah Jo Biggs - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Memphis 19%
Emily Chateau - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS 11%
Annie Freres - 12TH NIGHT - New Moon Theatre 9%
WHITNEY BRANAN - NEWSIES - DESOTO FAMILY THEATER 13%
Emily Chateau - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%
Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley - CATS - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%
THEATRE MEMPHIS 32%
Hattiloo Theatre 14%
Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 13%
Amiee Eoff - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%
Irene Steelman - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 14%
Karen Arrendondo-Starr - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 13%
Jordan Nichols/ Travis Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%
Justin Braun - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 15%
Cecilia Wingate - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 14%
Triston Pullen - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 21%
Jason Spitzer - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 20%
Cheryl McClurg - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 11%
BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 12%
HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 17%
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 15%
CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 12%
Wesley Williamson - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 19%
Brett Lemmers - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 15%
Lance Raikes - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 10%
Jimbo Lattimore - MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS 14%
Daniel Stuart Nelson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Circuit Playhouse 13%
John Maness - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
Jenny Madden - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%
Emily Garrett - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 14%
Mikayla House - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
Lena Wallace Black - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 57%
Lori Pound - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 27%
Lena Wallace Black - RADIANT VERMIN - Quark Theatre 16%
Mandy Heath - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 20%
Becky Caspersen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 18%
James Baker - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 15%
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis 16%
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 13%
KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square 11%
Jason Eschhofen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 17%
Jeff Brewer - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%
Tracy Thomas - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square 15%
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 59%
SHAMING JANE DOE - University of Memphis 24%
BACK WHEN MIKE WAS KATE - POTS at Theatreworks 17%
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 20%
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 14%
CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 11%
Playhouse On the Square 100%
Jack Yates - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 25%
Kenton Jones - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 17%
Jack Yates - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%
Joshua Crawford - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 35%
Jamie Gresens - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 21%
Joshua Crawford - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 19%
Jerquintez Gipson - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%
Riley Thad young - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 10%
Jacob Vaughn - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 10%
Erica Peninger - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
Delaney Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%
Olivia Kaiser - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square 11%
