JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL Comes To Playhouse On The Square

Performances run November 7th – December 20th 2025.
Based on the popular children's book by Barbara Park, this stage adaptation follows the energetic and outspoken first grader, Junie B. Jones, as she embarks on her adventures and misadventures of classroom dynamics. She humorously tries to figure out the ups and downs of first grade while dealing with her sometimes over-the-top personality. This musical features memorable music, funny kid situations, and a lively portrayal of a kid's perspective while exhibiting themes of friendship, self discovery, and growing up.
Playhouse on the Square's Resident Company Member, Marc Gill, joins us at The Circuit Playhouse as Director of this childhood tale along with Charles Hunter as Choreographer and JD Willis as Music Director. Junie B. Jones: The Musical stars Amaya Hardin as Junie B. Jones.
The complete cast and crew of Junie B. Jones: The Musical is as follows:
Junie B. Jones: Amaya Hardin*
Herb: Mara Rus
May/Mommy: Mads Jackson*
Lucille/Jose: Rose Scott*
Daddy/Mr. Scary/Mrs. Gutzman: Brent Strauss
Sheldon: Drew Sinnard*
Female Swing: Anna Hefner
Director: Marc Gill*
Choreographer: Charles Hunter
Music Director: JD Willis
Stage Manager: Emma White
Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland
Scenic Designer: Melanie Mulder
Lighting Designer: Melissa Andrews
Sound Designer: Josh Crawford
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic
Properties: Iza Bateman
Production Manager/Scenic Designer: Philip Hughen
*Playhouse on the Square Resident and Associate Resident Company
Junie B. Jones: The Musical opens November 7th at 7pm and runs through December 20th at The Circuit Playhouse. This production's run time is approximately 60 minutes. Public Performances will run Saturdays with a 2pm curtain. Group sales are available for weekday matinees to educators.
Videos