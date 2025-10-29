JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL Comes To Playhouse On The Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on the popular children's book by Barbara Park, this stage adaptation follows the energetic and outspoken first grader, Junie B. Jones, as she embarks on her adventures and misadventures of classroom dynamics. She humorously tries to figure out the ups and downs of first grade while dealing with her sometimes over-the-top personality. This musical features memorable music, funny kid situations, and a lively portrayal of a kid's perspective while exhibiting themes of friendship, self discovery, and growing up.

Playhouse on the Square's Resident Company Member, Marc Gill, joins us at The Circuit Playhouse as Director of this childhood tale along with Charles Hunter as Choreographer and JD Willis as Music Director. Junie B. Jones: The Musical stars Amaya Hardin as Junie B. Jones.

The complete cast and crew of Junie B. Jones: The Musical is as follows:

Cast

Junie B. Jones: Amaya Hardin*

Herb: Mara Rus

May/Mommy: Mads Jackson*

Lucille/Jose: Rose Scott*

Daddy/Mr. Scary/Mrs. Gutzman: Brent Strauss

Sheldon: Drew Sinnard*

Female Swing: Anna Hefner

Creative Team

Director: Marc Gill*

Choreographer: Charles Hunter

Music Director: JD Willis

Stage Manager: Emma White

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Scenic Designer: Melanie Mulder

Lighting Designer: Melissa Andrews

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

Properties: Iza Bateman

Production Manager/Scenic Designer: Philip Hughen

*Playhouse on the Square Resident and Associate Resident Company

Junie B. Jones: The Musical opens November 7th at 7pm and runs through December 20th at The Circuit Playhouse. This production's run time is approximately 60 minutes. Public Performances will run Saturdays with a 2pm curtain. Group sales are available for weekday matinees to educators.