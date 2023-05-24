JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June

Performances run June 16th – July 16th, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
MARY POPPINS Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month Photo 2 MARY POPPINS Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month
CPI Host 5th Annual Play Slam! Young Playwrights Festival Photo 3 CPI Host 5th Annual Play Slam! Young Playwrights Festival
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June Photo 4 JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June

JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June

Oh, what a night! The Broadway smash hit, chronicling the rise and eventual breakup of the legendary doo-wop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, makes its Regional Premiere in the Bluff City! Featuring chart-toppers like “Sherry,” “Beggin,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man.” Jersey Boys is an exciting walk down memory lane of the Golden Era of American Music.

*Audiences should note that the production features strong language and suggestive adult situations that could be offensive to some. *

Director, Michael Ingersoll (Jersey Boys Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles), returns to the Playhouse on the Square stage as showrunner for Jersey Boys.  Ingersoll put together a diverse creative team, including Nathan Thomas as Music Director and Resident Company Member Courtney Oliver* (Days of Rage) as Choreographer, to best showcase the lives of these unforgettable voices so often associated with the Golden Era of music.

Playhouse on the Square closes their momentous Season 54 with the critically acclaimed jukebox musical headlined by Bear Manescalchi (Jersey Boys) as Frankie Valli, Jeffrey Kelly (She Loves Me) as Tommy DeVito, Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Daniel Stuart Nelson (Little Shop of Horrors) as Bob Gaudio, and Garrett Whitworth (University of Memphis) as Nick Massi.

The complete cast and crew of Jersey Boys is as follows:

THE CAST

Frankie Valli: Bear Manescalchi
Tommy DeVitoJeffrey Kelly 
Bob Gaudio: Daniel Stuart Nelson*
Nick Massi: Garrett Whitworth
Bob CreweJason Cooper
Gyp: Bill Andrews
Joe Pesci: Steele Bowers
Mary Delgado: Brooke Paprtiz*
Lorraine: Cassie Thompson
Francine: Patsy Detroit
Barry Belson/C’est Soiree La Soloist: Marc Gill*
Norm Waxman: John Hemphill

ENSEMBLE
Steele Bowers, Tyler Brumback, Jason Cooper, Patsy Detroit, Marc Gill, Dylan Stevenson, John Hemphill, Brooke Papritz*, Eric Schultz, Cassie Thompson, JD Willis, Haley Wilson*, Atam Woodruff

UNDERSTUDIES/SWINGS
Gyp u/s: John Hemphill
Nick u/s: Tyler Brumback
Boyfriend’s Back Cover: Patsy Detroit
Barry/Soloist u/s: Dylan Stevenson
Tommy/Joey u/s: Cristian Nieves**
Swing for swings: Eric Schultz
C’est Soiree La Cover: Cassie Thompson
Bob u/s: JD Willis
Mary/Lorraine/Francine u/s – C’est Soiree La Soloist: Haley Wilson*
Crewe/Norm u/s: Atam Woodruff

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Michael Ingersoll

Music Director: Nathan Thomas

Choreographer: Courtney Oliver*

Stage Manager: Emma White

Scenic Designer: Ryan Howell

Lighting Designer: Trey Eikleberry

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford
Production Manager/Technical Director: Phillip Hughen

Executive Producer: Michael Detroit

*Resident Company Member

**Associate Resident Company Member

Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday.  For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website Click Here.  Follow with social media using #JerseyBoys901. Group rates are available.




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

MARY POPPINS Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month Photo
MARY POPPINS Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month

Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins, soars on to the Lohrey Theatre stage at Theatre Memphis June 9 – July 2, 2023, bringing family entertainment to new heights. 

CPI Host 5th Annual Play Slam! Young Playwrights Festival Photo
CPI Host 5th Annual Play Slam! Young Playwrights Festival

2022-2023 marks the fifth year of Playhouse on the Square’s 10-minute Young Playwrights Competition. Play Slam! is part contest and part celebration of new works by local Mid-South aspiring writers and theatre enthusiasts. All scripts submitted are adjudicated by a panel of judges that consists of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse on the Square staff, and Associate/Resident Company Members, along with local writers and directors.

Hattiloo Theatre Presents SISTAS: THE MUSICAL This June Photo
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SISTAS: THE MUSICAL This June

Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104) will present Sistas the Musical, a musical by Dorothy Marcic, directed by JaMeeka Holloway.

CLYDES Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage Photo
CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage

In this new comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, PA becomes a place of employment and redemption for the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff.


More Hot Stories For You

JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in JuneJERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June
MARY POPPINS Comes to Theatre Memphis Next MonthMARY POPPINS Comes to Theatre Memphis Next Month
CPI Host 5th Annual Play Slam! Young Playwrights FestivalCPI Host 5th Annual Play Slam! Young Playwrights Festival
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SISTAS: THE MUSICAL This JuneHattiloo Theatre Presents SISTAS: THE MUSICAL This June

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River Crossing: The Johnny Cash Tribute Band
Germantown Community Theatre (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Everyone and Their Mother (world premiere)
Germantown Community Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Germantown Community Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
Playhouse on the Square (5/12-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Playhouse on the Square (6/16-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You