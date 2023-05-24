JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June

Performances run June 16th – July 16th, 2023.
Oh, what a night! The Broadway smash hit, chronicling the rise and eventual breakup of the legendary doo-wop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, makes its Regional Premiere in the Bluff City! Featuring chart-toppers like “Sherry,” “Beggin,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man.” Jersey Boys is an exciting walk down memory lane of the Golden Era of American Music.
*Audiences should note that the production features strong language and suggestive adult situations that could be offensive to some. *
Director, Michael Ingersoll (Jersey Boys Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles), returns to the Playhouse on the Square stage as showrunner for Jersey Boys. Ingersoll put together a diverse creative team, including Nathan Thomas as Music Director and Resident Company Member Courtney Oliver* (Days of Rage) as Choreographer, to best showcase the lives of these unforgettable voices so often associated with the Golden Era of music.
Playhouse on the Square closes their momentous Season 54 with the critically acclaimed jukebox musical headlined by Bear Manescalchi (Jersey Boys) as Frankie Valli, Jeffrey Kelly (She Loves Me) as Tommy DeVito, Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Daniel Stuart Nelson (Little Shop of Horrors) as Bob Gaudio, and Garrett Whitworth (University of Memphis) as Nick Massi.
The complete cast and crew of Jersey Boys is as follows:
THE CAST
Frankie Valli: Bear Manescalchi
Tommy DeVito: Jeffrey Kelly
Bob Gaudio: Daniel Stuart Nelson*
Nick Massi: Garrett Whitworth
Bob Crewe: Jason Cooper
Gyp: Bill Andrews
Joe Pesci: Steele Bowers
Mary Delgado: Brooke Paprtiz*
Lorraine: Cassie Thompson
Francine: Patsy Detroit
Barry Belson/C’est Soiree La Soloist: Marc Gill*
Norm Waxman: John Hemphill
ENSEMBLE
Steele Bowers, Tyler Brumback, Jason Cooper, Patsy Detroit, Marc Gill, Dylan Stevenson, John Hemphill, Brooke Papritz*, Eric Schultz, Cassie Thompson, JD Willis, Haley Wilson*, Atam Woodruff
UNDERSTUDIES/SWINGS
Gyp u/s: John Hemphill
Nick u/s: Tyler Brumback
Boyfriend’s Back Cover: Patsy Detroit
Barry/Soloist u/s: Dylan Stevenson
Tommy/Joey u/s: Cristian Nieves**
Swing for swings: Eric Schultz
C’est Soiree La Cover: Cassie Thompson
Bob u/s: JD Willis
Mary/Lorraine/Francine u/s – C’est Soiree La Soloist: Haley Wilson*
Crewe/Norm u/s: Atam Woodruff
THE CREATIVE TEAM
Director: Michael Ingersoll
Music Director: Nathan Thomas
Choreographer: Courtney Oliver*
Stage Manager: Emma White
Scenic Designer: Ryan Howell
Lighting Designer: Trey Eikleberry
Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling
Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford
Production Manager/Technical Director: Phillip Hughen
Executive Producer: Michael Detroit
*Resident Company Member
**Associate Resident Company Member
Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website Click Here. Follow with social media using #JerseyBoys901. Group rates are available.
