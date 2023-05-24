JERSEY BOYS Comes to Playhouse on the Square in June

Oh, what a night! The Broadway smash hit, chronicling the rise and eventual breakup of the legendary doo-wop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, makes its Regional Premiere in the Bluff City! Featuring chart-toppers like “Sherry,” “Beggin,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Walk Like a Man.” Jersey Boys is an exciting walk down memory lane of the Golden Era of American Music.

*Audiences should note that the production features strong language and suggestive adult situations that could be offensive to some. *

Director, Michael Ingersoll (Jersey Boys Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles), returns to the Playhouse on the Square stage as showrunner for Jersey Boys. Ingersoll put together a diverse creative team, including Nathan Thomas as Music Director and Resident Company Member Courtney Oliver* (Days of Rage) as Choreographer, to best showcase the lives of these unforgettable voices so often associated with the Golden Era of music.

Playhouse on the Square closes their momentous Season 54 with the critically acclaimed jukebox musical headlined by Bear Manescalchi (Jersey Boys) as Frankie Valli, Jeffrey Kelly (She Loves Me) as Tommy DeVito, Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Daniel Stuart Nelson (Little Shop of Horrors) as Bob Gaudio, and Garrett Whitworth (University of Memphis) as Nick Massi.

The complete cast and crew of Jersey Boys is as follows:

THE CAST

Frankie Valli: Bear Manescalchi

Tommy DeVito: Jeffrey Kelly

Bob Gaudio: Daniel Stuart Nelson*

Nick Massi: Garrett Whitworth

Bob Crewe: Jason Cooper

Gyp: Bill Andrews

Joe Pesci: Steele Bowers

Mary Delgado: Brooke Paprtiz*

Lorraine: Cassie Thompson

Francine: Patsy Detroit

Barry Belson/C’est Soiree La Soloist: Marc Gill*

Norm Waxman: John Hemphill

ENSEMBLE

Steele Bowers, Tyler Brumback, Jason Cooper, Patsy Detroit, Marc Gill, Dylan Stevenson, John Hemphill, Brooke Papritz*, Eric Schultz, Cassie Thompson, JD Willis, Haley Wilson*, Atam Woodruff

UNDERSTUDIES/SWINGS

Gyp u/s: John Hemphill

Nick u/s: Tyler Brumback

Boyfriend’s Back Cover: Patsy Detroit

Barry/Soloist u/s: Dylan Stevenson

Tommy/Joey u/s: Cristian Nieves**

Swing for swings: Eric Schultz

C’est Soiree La Cover: Cassie Thompson

Bob u/s: JD Willis

Mary/Lorraine/Francine u/s – C’est Soiree La Soloist: Haley Wilson*

Crewe/Norm u/s: Atam Woodruff

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Michael Ingersoll

Music Director: Nathan Thomas

Choreographer: Courtney Oliver*

Stage Manager: Emma White

Scenic Designer: Ryan Howell

Lighting Designer: Trey Eikleberry

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Production Manager/Technical Director: Phillip Hughen

Executive Producer: Michael Detroit

*Resident Company Member

**Associate Resident Company Member

Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website Click Here. Follow with social media using #JerseyBoys901. Group rates are available.