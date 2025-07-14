Dance Supremacy International Malaysia 2025 Comes to PJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance Supremacy International Malaysia 2025 is coming to PJPAC. The event is on July 20. Dance Supremacy (DS) International is a renowned and established competition in the Philippines that places a premium on creative concepts, themes, and innovative choreography.

DS International serves as a platform for established and up-and-coming dance artists to showcase their unique artistic visions and groundbreaking choreography - pushing the boundaries of street dance.

DS International, now on its 11th year, is going global!

Dance Supremacy Malaysia is an elimination round of Dance Supremacy International happening on July 20, 2025 at PJPAC.

Top 2 winners for the JV Crew Division and Big Crew Division will automatically qualify for the World Finals in Tokyo, Japan on November 11, 2025.