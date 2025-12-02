The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Performs SWAN LAKE This Week

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s year-end ballet extravaganza will feature a production of Swan Lake at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (KLCC) from December 5 to December 7, 2025, offering Malaysian audiences a classic tale of love, betrayal and redemption set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

The production is being mounted by the National Classical Ballet of Moscow under the baton of conductor Stanislav Kochanovsky, bringing international ballet artistry to Kuala Lumpur for what the MPO describes as a stirring close to the company’s 2025 season.

Enter the final month of the year with a spectacular finale for this concert season. Let the MPO take you on an unparallelled journey with Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, with the acclaimed Ballet Stars of Moscow. The first of two ballets staged for the MPO’s highly-anticipated Ballet Festival, feel the tension and drama as Odette and Odile battle for the heart of Prince Siegfried amid beautiful music and captivating choreography. A symphony of movement not to be missed, experience the charm of ballet that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

With a full orchestra and world-class dancers on stage, the production promises a rich experience for ballet lovers and newcomers alike, delivering the sweeping drama and emotional beauty that have made “Swan Lake” a perennial favorite.