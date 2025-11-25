KLPAC Will Host Inaugural TEKKA Audiovisual Festival

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) will launch its first TEKKA festival, a cutting-edge audiovisual celebration, in the final week of December 2025. Running from 19–21 December, the festival brings together sound, light, technology and performance in a multidimensional exploration of art and digital culture.

TEKKA is described by its organizers as a “platform for experimental audiovisual culture,” where sound, light, and systems converge. Over three nights, performers from Malaysia and across Asia—including Taiwan and Japan—will present live audiovisual sets, immersive installations, and interactive works. Featured acts include Malaysian artists euseng seto, Cerikapak, Vasflow & Angqasa, and international creators like Chang Hsin Yu (Taiwan) and Toru Izumida (Japan).

In addition to performances, TEKKA offers workshops with TouchDesigner specialists: on 19 Dec, Ben Voigt leads a beginner workshop; on 20 Dec, he co-teaches an intermediate session with multimedia artist Yea.