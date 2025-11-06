Malam Nusantara Comes to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center

The performance is set for 7 November 2025.
Malam Nusantara is coming to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center this weekend. The performance is set for 7 November 2025.
Experience the beauty of Indonesian choral artistry at Malam Nusantara, a special concert of the Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod: International Choir Festival 2025.
This unique evening will feature outstanding choirs from across Indonesia, showcasing the diversity and richness of Nusantara’s musical heritage.
