Malam Nusantara Comes to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Malam Nusantara is coming to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center this weekend. The performance is set for 7 November 2025.

Experience the beauty of Indonesian choral artistry at Malam Nusantara, a special concert of the Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod: International Choir Festival 2025.

This unique evening will feature outstanding choirs from across Indonesia, showcasing the diversity and richness of Nusantara’s musical heritage.

Buy Tickets

Online Purchase: https://www.cloudjoi.com/

No phone sales and over the counter sales. E-tickets only.

Enquiry / Concession Booking