Malam Nusantara Comes to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center

The performance is set for 7 November 2025.

By: Nov. 06, 2025
Malam Nusantara Comes to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Image
Malam Nusantara is coming to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center this weekend. The performance is set for 7 November 2025.

Experience the beauty of Indonesian choral artistry at Malam Nusantara, a special concert of the Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod: International Choir Festival 2025.

This unique evening will feature outstanding choirs from across Indonesia, showcasing the diversity and richness of Nusantara’s musical heritage.

Buy Tickets 

Online Purchase: https://www.cloudjoi.com/
No phone sales and over the counter sales. E-tickets only.

Enquiry / Concession Booking

WhatsApp +6018 227 7212

