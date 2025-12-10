🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tale of Chipollino and the Garden of Feelings comes to PJPAC this month, with performances running December 19-21.

In a whimsical world where vegetables come to life, Chipollino the Onion dreams of a land filled with joy and harmony. But the Lemon Kingdom, ruled by the sour King Lemon, spreads bitterness across the land. When Princess Lemon wishes to join the happy vegetable festivities, she is rejected for her family’s unkind ways, until Chipollino and his brave friend Carrot show compassion and welcome her.

Their act of kindness sets off a magical adventure filled with friendship, courage, and emotional discovery. Joined by wise allies like Eartha the Garden Guardian and Coco the Coconut, Chipollino and Carrot embark on a journey to rescue Ms. Onion and restore happiness to the kingdom.

Through music, dance, and heartfelt moments, the vegetables learn that true strength lies not in power, but in empathy. When tears flow and hearts open, the sour turns sweet and the once bitter world transforms into a garden of joy and understanding.

“The Tale of Chipollino and the Garden of Feelings” is a touching celebration of love, emotion, and unity. Reminding us that even the smallest acts of kindness can change the world.