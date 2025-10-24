DON GIOVANNI is Now Playing at KLPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DON GIOVANNI, an opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte, is now playing at KLPAC. Performances run through 26 October.

What happens when Mozart’s notorious seducer moves through the glittering skyscrapers and hidden run-down alleyways of modern-day Kuala Lumpur? In this contemporary staging, Don Giovanni a young scheming businessman: slick, charming, and dangerously manipulative.

He moves through the dazzling world of corporates, luxuries, and vice, seducing not only for pleasure and true passion but for power and control while slithering through a society rooted in tradition, mixed cultures, and secrecy.

About Kuala Lumpur City Opera (KLCO)

Formerly known as Eat, Sing & Travel People, the Kuala Lumpur City Opera (KLCO) is the only western opera company in Malaysia and has been actively staging opera productions since 2012. The group was awarded five BOH Cameronian Kakiseni Arts Awards in for their productions; “L’elisir D’amore” (2014), “Voices & Winds” (2014), “Madama Butterfly” (2018), “A Grand Night of Opera (2022)” and “Pergolesi – Double Bill (2023)”. Madama Butterfly and A Grand Night of Opera received six and five nominations in the BOH Cameronian Awards respectively. Amongst some of the group’s notable past performances are “Die Zauberflöte”, “La Traviata” (2019), “Madama Butterfly”, “Hansel & Gretel” (2018), “Le Nozze di Figaro”, “La Fille du Régiment” (2017), “La Bohéme” (2016, 2024), “KLCO Fundraising Concert” (2015), “Can you Handel This?” (2015), “Double Bill: Tchaikovsky Nutcracker & Amahl & the Night Visitors” (2014), “L’Elisir D’amore” (2014, 2023), “Voices & Winds featuring Mozart’s Coronation Mass” (2014), “Carmen” (2013, 2022), “Viva Verdi Bicentennial Celebration” (2013), “L’heure Exquise” (2013), and “La Bohème” (abridged version) (2012).To continue to advocate appreciation towards operas, KLCO have organised OperaKUL Festival in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021 to be in the heart of the community with various workshops, talks, and intimate concerts.